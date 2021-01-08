January 7, 2021

Katherine Faye Miller of Picayune, Mississippi passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the age of 95.

Katherine was a lifetime resident of Picayune and a member of Goodyear Baptist Church. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Katherine was an avid reader, and you could often find her curled up with a good book.

She is survived by one son, Steve Miller (Dawn) of Picayune; two daughters, Jan Stevens (Richard) of Picayune and Susan Stogner (Don) of Frisco, Texas; four grandchildren: Derek Stogner, Haley Wells, Blake Stogner, and Heath Stevens; seven great-grandchildren: Trey Wells, Peyton Wells, Presley Wells, Sidney Stogner, Tripp Stogner, Finley Stogner, Sawyer Stevens and Josie Wentworth.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Sarah Mitchell; her husband Hilbert Miller; three brothers: Marvin Mitchell, Leo Mitchell and Ray Mitchell; and two sisters: Edna Curry and Mildred Breedlove.

A private family graveside service will be held due to Covid restrictions. A Celebration of Katherine’s Life will be held at a later date for friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goodyear Baptist Church property and grounds fund in Katherine’s memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.