ICC volleyball opens inaugural season next week

FULTON, Miss. – The Itawamba Community College women’s volleyball team is scheduled to open its inaugural season next weekend, and the details of the Indians’ schedule have been released.

The Indians will open the season with four road dates in January before hosting their first-ever home matches against Northwest and Gadsden State on Feb. 5.

Other home matches include the ICC Tournament (Feb. 20-21), Bevill State (Mar. 2), Gulf Coast State and MUW (Mar. 8), Pearl River (Mar. 23) and Northwest (Mar. 26).

The complete 2021 schedule is available on the volleyball page on LetsGoICC.com.

The Indians won six of their seven preseason matches. The only setback was a hard-fought 3-2 loss at William Carey University in their first scrimmage of the fall.

This year’s roster includes Londyn Bakeris (Olive Branch), Tori Brooks (Steens), Mary Leslie Cranford (Covington, Tenn.), Lauryn Fitzgerald (Nesbit), Angie Gonzalez (Walls), Keauna Hooks (Montgomery, Ala.), Morgan Lee (Olive Branch), Hannah McNeese (Aberdeen), Daylyn Nettles (Columbus), Lamaya Newsome (Southaven), Morgan Ray (Clinton), Karli Rae Rushing (Fayette, Ala.), Zakhia Taylor (Olive Branch) and Brianna Williams (Olive Branch).

Attendance policies will be available on LetsGoICC.com at a later date.

2021 ICC Volleyball Schedule

Jan. 23 vs Bevill State @ Snead State

Jan. 23 @ Snead State

Jan. 28 @ Pearl River

Jan. 29 @ Pensacola State

Jan. 29 vs Gulf Coast State @ Pensacola State

Jan. 30 vs Lake-Sumter State @ Pensacola State

Jan. 30 vs St. Johns River State @ Pensacola State

Feb. 5 vs Northwest

Feb. 5 vs Gadsden State

Feb. 8 vs Pearl River @ William Carey

Feb. 8 @ William Carey

Feb. 12 @ Gulf Coast State

Feb. 13 vs Southern Union State @ Coastal Alabama East

Feb. 13 @ Coastal Alabama East

Feb. 20-21 ICC Tournament

Feb. 26 @ MUW

Mar. 2 vs Bevill State

Mar. 6 @ Northwest

Mar. 8 vs Gulf Coast State

Mar. 8 vs MUW

Mar. 19-20 Wallace State Tournament

Mar. 23 vs Pearl River

Mar. 26 vs Northwest