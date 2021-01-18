January 15, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Herbert Ray Hutto, age 84, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church Flat Top Cemetery.

Burial will be in Harmony Baptist Church Flat Top Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Brad Arnett will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Quality Control Inspector for the Department of Defense and a member of Harmony Baptist Church. He was the owner and operator of Top Hat Chimney Sweeps. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and Christian who will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Hutto Jr. and Olivia Watts Hutto; son, Bobby Hutto.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of over 64 wonderful years, Myrna Loye Hutto; daughter, Connie Hutto; grandchildren, Shane (Erin) Macdonald, Amanda Baker, and Brandon (Staci) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Madden Macdonald, Kaylei Macdonald, McKenzie Macdonald, Lucas Macdonald, and Hunter Nelson; sisters, Mary “Jenny” (Ken) Hinman and Linda Wood; numerous nieces and nephews.

