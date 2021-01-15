January 14, 2021

Memorial Services for Helen E. Lawton, age 97, of Carriere, MS who passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 will be held at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Lansford, PA, she was a Seamstress and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis “Francy” Joseph Lawton; parents, George Haluska and Mary Yuskanich Haluska; daughter, Lois Helene O’Boril; brothers and sisters, Francis Haluska, John Haluska, George Haluska, Eleanor Stachina, Michael Haluska, Mary Haluska and Joseph Haluska.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Frances Marie (Robert) McElmoyle; grandchildren, David (Charlotte) Kerr, Christy (Michael) Bush and Amy Red Feather; great-grandchildren, David Kerr Jr., Nathan Kerr, Jonah Masko, Gabe Red Feather, Aliya Bush, and Matthew Bush; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.