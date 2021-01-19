Gymnastics Posts Highest Week Two Score in the Nation

BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics team scored a season high 197.275, which marked the highest in the nation in week two and second-highest road score in the nation this season.

The Tigers remained at No. 5 in the polls after the season high on Friday night against No. 6 Arkansas. LSU improved its team score by .725 from week one to week two and now owns an average of 196.913 early in the season.

LSU’s vault and beam lineups rank seventh in the nation. The Tigers are also third on bars and fourth on floor. The average of 49.363 on floor is the highest for teams that have competed in multiple meets. The bars score of 49.425 that started the meet on Friday is tied with Oklahoma for the highest in the nation in 2021.

Individually, Haleigh Bryant and Bridget Dean rank sixth on beam with an average of 9.90. Kiya Johnson is the top performer on floor and Bryant ranks second. In her debut in the all-around, Bryant scored a 39.600 for the second highest score in the nation this year.

LSU returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7:15 p.m. CT Friday to take on No. 11 Georgia. The meet will be streamed live on SECNetwork+ through watchESPN.com and the app.