January 3, 2021

Gavin Wayne Pell of Carriere, Mississippi passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the age of 18.

Gavin was a resident of Carriere and a senior at PRC. He loved to cook, play board games and play video games with his brother.

He is survived by his parents, Johnathan Wayne Pell and Theresa Davis Pell; brother, Johnathan Logan Pell; grandparents, Sheila Davis, Kenneth Pell and Brenda Crawford; great-grandparents, Tressie McCrory; uncles, Wes Davis, Benjamen Pell and Jacob Pell; Aunts, Layla Smith and Casey Croney.

He is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Billy McCrory, Martine Minton, George A. Pell, AJ Foxworth and Nadine Foxworth.

A celebration of life will be held by family, Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Nicholson officiated by Bro. David Smith.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.