Former PRC softball player using experience to teach younger athletes

Madison Glidewell spent four years as the varsity catcher for the PRC softball team, and is now using her experience behind the plate to mentor up and coming athletes.

Glidewell has been working with the team as an assistant coach this offseason just one year after her senior season came to a premature end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though there were several offers on the table for Glidewell to continue playing softball at the college level, she’d already made the decision that her focus was going to be on her studies once she graduated high school.

But she didn’t want to completely cut the sport out of her life, so Glidewell found a perfect middle ground as the team’s newest assistant coach.

The new coach has balanced taking online classes at Pearl River Community College while attending daily practices where she’d work with catchers and infielders.

Getting to work with the Lady Blue Devils has its positives, but after last season’s cancellation Glidewell is making sure the athletes understand how precious their days on the diamond are.

“My senior year ending the way it did was without a doubt unexpected. It definitely put things in perspective for me. One of my goals for these girls is that no matter what they’re doing that they’re not wasting time because you never know what time you have left,” Glidewell said.

Glidewell was at the top of her game her senior year, not only because of her innate talent, but also because of her work ethic.

She now uses that same passion and drive to inspire her players.

“My number one thing is you can always get better. No matter how good you are, or how good everyone around you is, you can always get better,” Glidewell said.

Glidwell was one of nine seniors on last year’s squad who have now graduated, so there are plenty of new faces that’ll be seeing game time for the Lady Blue Devils this season.

The team’s goal is always to win the district title, and even though it’s her first season as an assistant coach, Glidewell has similar hopes this year.

“I have high expectations. We’re not going to expect anything less just because they’re a young team. We can’t sugarcoat things just because they’re younger and less experienced. You should always give 110 percent and have high expectations for yourself,” Glidewell said.