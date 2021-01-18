Forbes Picks Up Second Freshman All-America Honor
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s standout defensive back Emmanuel Forbes has earned his second Freshman All-America honor, as one of nine true freshmen tabbed to the Football Writers’ Association of America’s defensive team.
Forbes and Jaden Walley both earned postseason honors in 2020, after Walley was named a second-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic. It marks the first time in program history that multiple MSU freshmen have earned Freshman All-American accolades in the same season.
Forbes joins Martin Emerson as the last two Bulldogs to earn rookie All-American distinction at defensive back and his selection gives MSU seven total since 2012. That list includes three current student-athletes: Forbes, Walley and Emerson along with Jace Christmann (2016) and Leo Lewis (2016) and NFL All-Pro selections Benardrick McKinney (2012) and Chris Jones (2013).
The Grenada, Mississippi, native is already tied for the Bulldogs’ career record with three interception return touchdowns. He led the SEC with five interceptions in 11 games in 2020, which ranked third in the FBS. He closed the season as the SEC’s active career leader in defensive touchdowns.
Forbes is the first Bulldog with five or more interceptions in a season since Mark McLaurin tied the school record with six in 2017 and became the first MSU defender with two interceptions in a game since McLaurin had three in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl.
Forbes picked off Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak twice in the regular season finale, returning one 29 yards for a touchdown. He also picked off Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and raced 60 yards for a score. In State’s bowl game he took a pick back 90 yards for a touchdown, which is tied for the sixth-longest interception return in school history with Anthony Derricks’ 90-yard return against Auburn on Nov. 1, 1997. He is the first MSU defender with multiple interception returns for a touchdown since Corey Broomfield (2) in 2009.
For the season, Forbes finished with 44 tackles, five interceptions, six pass breakups and 0.5 tackles for loss. He piled up a season-best eight stops against Auburn and totaled seven tackles versus Missouri to close out the SEC schedule. His 701 defensive snaps played ranked fourth nationally among true freshmen defenders.
FWAA Freshman All-America Team
Offense (13)
QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
RB Ulysses Bentley IV, SMU
RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU*
WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma*
WR Tahj Washington, Memphis
OL Matt Goncalves, Pitt
OL Jeremy James, Ole Miss
OL Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina*
OL Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern*
OL Tyler Smith, Tulsa
Defense (14)
DL Ricky Barber, WKU
DL Khari Coleman, TCU*
DL Calijah Kancey, Pitt
DL Myles Murphy, Clemson*
LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama*
LB Tyler Grubbs, Louisiana Tech*
LB Noah Sewell, Oregon*
LB Stefon Thompson, Syracuse*
DB Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern
DB Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State*
DB Brandon Joseph, Northwestern
DB Malachi Moore, Alabama*
DB Eli Ricks, LSU*
Specialists (5)
K John Hoyland, Wyoming*
P Tory Taylor, Iowa*
KR Trayvon Rudolph, NIU*
PR Demario Douglas, Liberty
AP Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State*
HEAD COACH
Karl Dorrell, Colorado
* Denotes true freshman
