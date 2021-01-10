Football Announces Pair of Additions to 2021 Signing Class

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss football coach Will Hall announced the additions of defensive backs Jay Stanley (Greenwood, Miss.) and Lakevias Daniel (Louisville, Miss.) to the 2021 signing class.

Stanley, at 6-foot-2, 220 lbs., transfers to Southern Miss from Ole Miss, where he has played in 16 games over the last two seasons. In 2020, Stanley played in seven games and totaled six tackles to go along with a pass breakup.

He appeared in nine games with two starts at strong safety as a freshman in 2019, registered 20 tackles with one pass breakup.

In high school, Stanley earned 6A All-State first team honors and led Brandon HS to 6A South State title game. He totaled 129 tackles and 7.0 TFL as a senior (2018), adding three interceptions, five forced fumbles and seven pass deflections.

Stanley attended Greenwood High prior to attending Brandon and played quarterback where he threw for 1,030 yards with 8 TDs, one interception and tallied 830 rushing yards and 17 TDs as a junior (2017). He also notched 70 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, two pass deflections and two fumble recoveries in 2017.

He also made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in spring 2020.

Daniel, at 6-foot, 170 lbs., also transfers to the Golden Eagles from Ole Miss after spending the first two years at Jones College. He appeared in five games in his only season for the Rebels, making three solo tackles.

While at Jones, Daniel earned NJCAA all-region 23 team honors as he registered 18 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles as a sophomore. Daniel added seven tackles and one interception as a freshman, earning All-MACJC South Division second team as a freshman.

Daniel made 33 tackles and defended four passes as a senior at Louisville High, where he helped lead his team to a South State title game as a senior.

The Golden Eagles have now added 13 student-athletes in Hall’s first recruiting class for the 2021 season.