December 26, 2020

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” Psalm 23:4

Edward Latrell Fells (aka “Petey”) transitioned from this earthly life and entered into eternal life on December 26, 2020, at the age of 35.

Edward was born on December 11, 1985, in Picayune, MS to Rose Biggs and Johnny Fells. He attended schools in the Picayune Public School District and was a graduate of Pearl River Community College where he received his associate degree. He was employed with Allegiance Crane as a contractor.

Edward was many things to many people…. a son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin and friend. To all who knew him and loved him, agree that he is indeed gone far too soon. But in the hearts of his family and friends he will never be forgotten and will live on forever.

Edward leaves to cherish a lifetime of memories and happy moments to his mother, Rose and stepfather Joe Biggs of Picayune, MS; his father, Johnny Fells of Poplarville, MS; his siblings: brother, Marcus (Kristen) Morris of Flagstaff, AZ and Emetric Fells of Poplarville, MS; his only sister, Taccara (Damon) Stubbs of Picayune, MS; grandfather, Cleveland Jefferson of Baton Rouge, LA; niece, Cameron Stubbs; nephew, Caden Stubbs; special Godchild, Skylar Francois; a host of aunts, uncles and friends will also miss his presence.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ella Hall, Dorothy and James Rancifer, cousins: Darius Morris and Brandon King.

Graveside memorial services will be held Saturday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Picayune Cemetery. Rev. Fredrick Gray will be the officiate.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home