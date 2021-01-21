David Shane Merrifield

January 19, 2021

David “Swole” Shane Merrifield of Picayune, Mississippi passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the age of 44.

Shane was a lifelong resident of Picayune and a member of First Baptist Church of Nicholson. He loved his motorcycle and truck and enjoyed going for rides. He loved spending time with family and attending his kids’ football games. Shane was deeply cherished and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Dania Merrifield; parents John Merrifield and Kathy Whitfield; stepfather, Tommy Whitfield; stepmother, Barbara Spanos; sons, Ashton Blake Merrifield, Matthew Duncan, and John Edward (JET) Merrifield; daughters, Alexis Windham, Kailey Merrifield, and Shayna Merrifield; sister, Misha Ashe (Bobby).

A gathering of family will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.