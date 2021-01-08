COVID-19 vaccines becoming availble

Tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Mississippi as of Jan. 6.

Across the state 30,691 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered, and 163 of those have been administered in Pearl River County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. The state has distributed 176,650 vaccine doses to Mississippi enrolled providers and through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

All healthcare personnel and long term care facility residents have been eligible to receive the vaccine in Mississippi, and beginning Wednesday Jan. 6, people 75 and older also became eligible.

Vaccine distribution in Mississippi is in phase 1a and 1b.1. The next phase, 1b.2, will include people 65 and older, first responders, teachers, childcare workers, corrections officers and congregate settings workers. The state’s estimated timeline for the next phase is set for later in January and February. Vaccinations for the general public will probably not be available for several months, according to the MSDH website.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is distributing vaccines to private providers and hospitals and has drive-thru vaccination sites available. The drive-thru site locations are rolled out on a weekly basis, according to officials at the MSDH Office of Communications.

Vaccines are being distributed to primary care physicians and providers. MSDH is asking residents to call their primary care physician to see if they can make a vaccine appointment through their primary care provider. A list of those providers will soon be available on the MSDH website.

Nursing homes across the state are receiving vaccines and distribution to staff and residents through a contract with CVS and Walgreens.

All drive-thru vaccination sites require an appointment to receive the vaccine, which can be made online at covidvaccine.umc.edu or for people without Internet or computer access, by phone at 1-877-978-6453.