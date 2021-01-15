COVID-19 cases as of Friday

As of Friday, COVID-19 deaths involving Pearl River County residents now total 91 from a collective 3,138 cases in the county since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Statewide there have been 5,356 COVID-19 deaths and 245,847 cases, according to Mississippi State Department of Health.

There are 198,888 people presumed recovered. New cases have been climbing in Mississippi since November, but recently saw a slight decrease. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the ICU and on ventilators continues to climb.

As of Jan. 2, Pearl River County had a 12.3 percent test positivity rate. According to the MSDH website, there were 14 COVID-19 patients at Highland Community Hospital, five of which were in an ICU bed.

Broken down by age group COVID-19 cases in Mississippi are as follows: 5,137 in the zero to four age range, with one death; 25,122 cases and one death in the five to 17 age range; 29,914 cases and 12 deaths among 18 to 24-year-olds; 54,506 cases and 98 deaths in the 25 to 39 age range; 36,688 cases and 192 deaths among 40 to 49 year olds; 51,061 cases and 936 deaths among 50 to 64 year olds; and 41,309 cases and 4,113 deaths among people 65 and older.

In Mississippi there have been 1.9 million COVID-19 tests administered.