January 24, 2021

Funeral Services for Colleen M. Buckley, age 91, of Picayune, MS, who passed away in her home, Sunday, January 24, 2021, will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. R.T. Buckley and Dr. Larry McEwen will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was an elementary school teacher at West Side Elementary School and a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune.

She was preceded in death by her parents, C.H. Mitchell and Etha M. Mitchell; her husband, J.P. Buckley; her infant brother, Sidney Gerald Mitchell; sister, Dorothy Mitchell Polk; and brother, Dr. Robert J. Mitchell.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jon Keeth Buckley and Pamela Buckley Pigott and husband Donald; two grandchildren, Jessica P. Henley and husband Jay, and Drew Pigott; one great-grandson, Colton Henley; and nieces and nephews.

