January 18, 2021

Clarence Richard Saucier, age 81, passed away on January 18, 2021, in Wiggins, MS. He was born on July 15, 1939 to the late Rayford and Kizzie Saucier. He retired from the United States Air Force. Aside from his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Saucier; and siblings, Flavus Saucier, Marie Smith, H.J. Saucier, Lavon Saucier, Maudie Ladner, Robert Ray Saucier, Doris Anita Saucier, and Linda Nell Saucier. Mr. Saucier is survived by his children, Ronald Saucier of Clinton, Oklahoma, Rickie Saucier of Clinton Oklahoma, and Anna Martin (Terry) of Gulfport, MS; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary E. “Liz” William of Perkinston, George Saucier of Groesbeck, Texas, and Elvis Saucier of Perkinston.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Silver Run Baptist Church with the service to immediately follow. Interment will be at Hester Cemetery. Moore Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.