Bulldogs Finish With PRs at Carolina Challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Bulldogs of Mississippi State track and field had eight student-athletes record personal bests at South Carolina’s Carolina Challenge.

The Bulldogs had 10 freshmen compete in Saturday’s meet. Three of them updated their personal bests from the week prior in Terry Smith Jr., Trent Zeldenand Jeremiah Pierce.

Mississippi State saw seven performances inside the top five marks of their respective events. This included freshman Rosealee Cooper finishing third in the women’s 60m hurdles, Jesse Henderson finishing second and Smith Jr. finishing third in the men’s 60m hurdles, Pierce in third in the shot put, Francesca Chambers in third in the weight throw, and Peyton Mickelson tied for third in the pole vault.

Chambers’ finish of 18.05m was 1.57m further than her previous throw of 16.48m. With that personal best throw, she joins the top five all-time shot put distances for the Bulldogs, jumping into the No. 3 spot.

Freshmen Tierra Hooker, Danielle Brissett, Sema’J Daniels and Kareem Agostino each saw their first collegiate meet.

The women’s 4x400m relay ran for the first time, comprised of newcomers Nykah Smith, and Rosealee Cooper, San’Toria Harris, Riley White. The ladies finished in 3:48.18, coming in third overall.

Full results are listed below for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Men

60mH Prelims: Rasheem Brown, North Carolina A&T, 7.89Q

MSU: 2. Jesse Henderson, 7.90Q; 4. Terry Smith Jr., 8.16q

60mH Finals: Rasheem Brown, North Carolina A&T, 7.77

MSU: 2. Jesse Henderson, 7.99; 3. Terry Smith Jr., 8.06

60m Prelims: Tavarius Wright, North Carolina A&T, 6.70Q

MSU: 16. Kareem Agostino, 7.16

200m: Javonte Harding, North Carolina A&T, 20.69

MSU: 12. Sema’J Daniels, 21.90

800m: Jacob Miley, Florida, 1:51.98

MSU: 18. Omari Hammond, 2:00.03

Mile: Eliud Kipsang, Alabama, 4:02.86

MSU: 19. Brock Isom, 4:27.31

3000m: Athanas Kioko, Campbell, 8:04.58

MSU: 17. Matthew Ray, 9:19.38

Long Jump: Malcolm Clemons, Florida, 7.85m (25’09.25”)

MSU: 10. Jacob Belin, 6.47m (21’02.75”)

Weight Throw: Kyle Brown, Auburn, 20.23m (66’04.50”)

MSU: 6. Daniel Pepper, 16.09m (52’09.50”); 7. Cade Finley, 14.55m (47’09”); 8. Trent Zelden, 14.01m (45’11.75”)

Shot Put: Isaac Odugbesan, Alabama, 18.46m (60’06.75”)

MSU: 3. Jeremiah Pierce, 16.00m (52’06”)

Women

60mH Prelims: Destinee Rocker, South Carolina, 8.22Q

MSU: 4. Rosealee Cooper, 8.34q; 10. Cathrina Morris, 9.36

60mH Finals: Imani Carothers, Georgia, 8.18

MSU: 3. Rosealee Cooper, 8.24

200m: Tamara Clark, Alabama, 22.90

MSU: 12. Nykah Smith, 24.70; 17. San’toria Harris, 25.25

400m: Delecia McDuffie, North Carolina A&T, 53.48

MSU: 8. Riley White, 57.57

800m: Gabrielle Wilkinson, Florida, 2:07.59

MSU: Danielle Brissett, DNF

Mile: Presley Weems, Auburn, 4:45.97

MSU: 11. Emma Tucker, 5:21.22

3000m: Dorcus Ewoi, Campbell, 9:34.33

MSU: 6. Ava Weems, 10:26.05

4x400m Relay: South Carolina A, 3:36.19

MSU: 3. Nykah Smith, Rosealee Cooper, San’Toria Harris, Riley White; 3:48.18

Pole Vault: Kayla Smith, Georgia, 4.28m (14’0.50”)

MSU: T3. Peyton Mickelson, 3.88m (12’8.75”); T12. Madalyn Kish, 3.68m (12’0.75”)

Shot Put: Cherisse Murray, Alabama, 16.24m (53’03.50”)

MSU: 10. Jhordyn Stallworth, 12.06m (39’06.75”)

Weight Throw: Madi Malone, Auburn, 22.20m (72’10”)

MSU: 3. Francesca Chambers, 18.05m (59’02.75″)

High Jump: Shelby Tyler, Georgia, 1.81m (5’11.25”)

MSU: 4. Helen Claire Edmonds, 1.71m (5’7.25”); T7. Tierra Hooker, 1.61m (5’3.25”); T11. Emilia Lesniak, 1.56m (5’1.25”)

Next up for the Bulldogs is the two-day Razorback Invitational hosted by Arkansas. The meet will take place on January 29 and 30 in Fayetteville.

