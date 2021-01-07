January 6, 2021

Betty Jo Owens Penton of Carriere, Mississippi passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the age of 82.

Betty was a resident of Pearl River County for over fifty years and a member of Goodyear Baptist Church. Coming from a large family, she was one of thirteen children. She enjoyed her grandkids and loved her family.

She is survived by two sons, Van Owens (Sandra) and James Owens; two daughters, Debbie Smith (Arnold) and Jackie Barraco (John); one brother, Kenneth Alligood (Glenda); one sister, Pat Kent (James); nine grandchildren, Chris, Tara, Jake, Brandon, Courtney, E.J., Aaron, Cassandra and Brandi; eighteen great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Emory Alligood and Nellie Pearl Alligood; and several siblings.

A graveside service will be held Friday, January 8, 2021, 9:00 a.m. at Henleyfield Cemetery officiated by Rev. David Meeks.

