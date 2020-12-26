Two die in fatal collision on Highway 603
According to a release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, State Troopers responded to an early morning two-vehicle crash in Hancock County that claimed the lives of two individuals.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the call Friday morning December 25, 2020, at 3:46 am to Highway 603 near the intersection of Caesar Necaise Road. Troopers reported that it appeared a pick-up was traveling north on Hwy603 and crossed the center line colliding with an SUV that was traveling south. The driver of the pick-up, a resident of Pass Christian, MS, and the driver of the SUV, a resident of Pulaski, Virginia were both pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision. A passenger of the SUV, a relative, was transported from the scene by ambulance with serious injuries. The investigation is still under investigation by MHP.
Identification of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin.
