Suspect in shooting on Rosa Street turns himself in

A Picayune man wanted for attempted murder turned himself in to law enforcement on Friday.

The Picayune Police Department arrested 22-year-old Horatio Walton Jr. for attempted murder after he turned himself in to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, said Picayune Police Assistant Chief James Bolton.

The department was searching for Walton in relation to an incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 23. At approximately 1:11 p.m. that day, officers responded to the scene where two unoccupied vehicles were shot near Rosa Street and Touquet Street. No bystanders were injured.

Walton was identified as a suspect based on collected evidence and witness statements, said Bolton.

The case is ongoing and more arrests may be coming, said Bolton.