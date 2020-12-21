Roy Leon Mitchell
December 18, 2020
Memorial Services for Roy Leon Mitchell, age 90, of Picayune, MS who passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 will be held at a later date to be determined.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Flat Top/Harmony Cemetery.
A native of Natalbany, LA, he was a carpenter and a member of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy A. Mitchell and Claudia Jones Mitchell; brother, Jerry A. Mitchell.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Terrell (Sharon) Mitchell; daughters, Kathy (Tommy) Whitfield, Donna (Kevin) Allen, and Tammy (Greg) Maher; sisters, Diane (Jim) Mitchell Doherty and Kathleen Penton; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Obituary, driving directions and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.
