Rotary Club of Picayune donates food to families

Rotary Club of Picayune members and Picayune Memorial High School students placed canned goods and bags of oranges in Christmas baskets Friday morning, continuing an more than 20 year tradition.

Over 100 of the baskets were distributed Friday afternoon, said Rotary Club member Christy Goss. To go with the donated canned goods, the Rotary Club purchased turkeys to be added to the baskets. Any extra baskets will go to Christian Care Ministries.

“It’s just a great joy helping the community,” said Goss.

High school students from a variety of groups helped assemble the baskets—including student athletes, National Honor Society members, the High Tide Club and automotive service technology students.

Automotive service technology students spend two weeks cleaning and degreasing their classroom space—a workshop normally covered in dirt and oil—in preparation for unboxing the food donations.

“The kids enjoy doing it,” said teacher Leo Raverty. “They’re teenagers, but in the long run they still like serving.”

Raverty is in his 22nd year teaching the automotive service class and every year the class helps assemble the baskets.

“I have former students that are now members of the Rotary Club, so I think it has an impact on them.”