Pearl River’s Noah Mitchell, Jaylen Glaude named All-MACCC

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Two Pearl River Wildcats have been honored by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.

The league announced Friday afternoon that sophomore linebacker Noah Mitchell (Leakesville; Greene County) was selected to the All-MACCC South Division First Team. Additionally, Sophomore defensive lineman Jaylen Glaude (Ocean Springs) was named to the All-MACCC South Division Second Team.

The honor marks Mitchell’s second season to be honored by the Mississippi league.

NOAH MITCHELL

For the second straight year Mitchell was one of the premiere tacklers in not only Mississippi, but the nation.

Mitchell’s 13.8 tackles-per-games are tops in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference — the only NJCAA conference to play football this fall. His 83 tackles are 25 more than the next defender. Mitchell also finished the year with 2.5 sacks, 9 tackles-for-loss and two interceptions — all tops on PRCC.

During his sophomore year, Mitchell was a two-time Forrest General Wildcat of the Week selection. He also earned the MACCC Defensive Player of the Week honor following PRCC’s 28-21 win over East Central.

Mitchell recorded 15 total tackles three times in six games, registering 14, 13 and 11 in his other competitions.

As a freshman, Mitchell led the (then) MACJC with 91 tackles, while also registering three sacks, seven TFLs and one pass breakup despite missing a game. His 11.4 tackles-per-game ranked fourth in the NJCAA and were tops in the conference. Mitchell turned in a career day against eventual national champion Gulf Coast, setting a modern-day school record with 23 total tackles. Following the performance, Mitchell was named MACJC and NJCAA Defensive Player of the Week. Mitchell was also named to the All-MACJC squad.

The athletic linebacker recently verbally committed to Arkansas State over offers from Western Kentucky, UT-San Antonio, Central Arkansas and others.

“Noah is a kid who, when we got the job, we already knew about him. He was a really good player at Greene County and of course we knew about his accolades from last year,” Pearl River coach Seth Smith said. “When we came here we thought he could be a leader for us, and he was. We also thought ability-wise Noah was a no-brainer (for D1 recruiters). But here’s what separated Noah — he had the ability but he also worked at his craft. He was in the weight room by himself almost daily.

“He’s hungry and the sky is the limit.”

JAYLEN GLAUDE

Glaude was a force along the defensive line for Pearl River in 2020.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound sophomore finished fourth on the team with 32 total tackles averaging 5.3 per contest. The Ocean Springs native is also second on PRCC with two sacks and one forced fumble. His eight TFLs were good enough for second on PRCC’s roster and ranked eighth nationally.

Glaude had a monster game in PRCC’s debut against Gulf Coast, registering six total tackles — three solo — with a nine-yard sack and two TFLs totaling 19 yards.

Glaude had another big game in PRCC’s 37-26 Homecoming game, totaling six tackles with a sack, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble — which led to a scoop-and-score from Mitchell.

In PRCC’s season finale, Glaude set a career high with nine tackles.

As a freshman, Glaude recorded eight tackles with one sack and a forced fumble.

Glaude boasts offers from Southeastern Louisiana and Central Arkansas.

“He had a great attitude and demeanor when we met him. From Day 1 until the end of the season, you could see the progress he made with (defensive line coach) Zo Breland,” Smith said. “We’re really happy for him. He’s a kid with tremendous upside. He’s another Wildcat who will get a chance to play Division I ball.”