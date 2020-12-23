Ole Miss Volleyball Announces 2021 Spring Slate

OXFORD, Miss.—After an abbreviated fall schedule, the SEC has announced the continuation of the 2020-21 volleyball season with Ole Miss set to play 16 matches over nine weeks in the spring, including eight hosted at the Gillom Center.

Under the first season of head coach Kayla Banwarth , the Rebels will return to the court Jan. 29-30 at home to take on the Florida Gators to open up a two-week homestand. The following weekend, the Rebs will face Alabama Feb. 5-6.

Ole Miss will travel to Starkville, Mississippi, for their first road trip of the spring for matches against in-state rival Mississippi State Feb. 11-12.

The squad then returns home to spend the rest of February at home for the final four home matches of the season against Tennessee Feb. 18-19, followed by Auburn the next week Feb. 27-28.

The Rebels will hit the road for their final three series, with a trip to South Carolina the first weekend of March with matches March 6-7 and then to Lexington, Kentucky, March 12-13 to face Kentucky. Ole Miss will have a bye the third week of March, before heading to Athens, Georgia, matching up against the Bulldogs of Georgia March 24-25 to conclude the season.

The schedule includes a week at the end of the season for any makeups matches for all schools. Television information and start times will be announced at a later date.

