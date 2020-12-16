Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Dorthee Harvey

Dorthee Harvey has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Dorthee is a third grade English, language arts and science teacher at Picayune South Side Upper Elementary.

She has been a teacher for three years and all three years have been spent at Picayune South Side Upper Elementary.

Her favorite part of being a teacher is interacting and cultivating positive relationships with her students.

Of all the lessons she provides in her class, the most important things she wants her students to take away are confidence, kindness, a sense of responsibility and a love for learning.

A unique thing community members may not know about her is that she can relate to children of all ages because of her life experiences.

“I have the ability to relate, connect and reach my students. This allows me to show them they are capable of accomplishing great things.”