Minor collision Sunday

A minor accident occurred near the on ramp to Interstate 59 from Highway 43 South Sunday at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Two vehicles collided on Highway 43 near the I59 northbound on ramp. One vehicle had a green light and attempted to make a left turn across traffic so that it could merge onto I59 north. The other vehicle was traveling west on Highway 43 South and the two vehicles collided.

There were no apparent injuries, said Assistant Chief James Bolton with the Picayune Police Department.

It was a routine accident and similar accidents happen often when drivers attempt to turn left on a green light with no green arrow at busy intersections.