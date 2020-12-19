December 13, 2020

Funeral service will be held Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. in New Palestine Cemetery, walk through viewing will be from 10 a.m. until noon at Baylous Funeral Home, for Martha Jane Acker, age 89, of Picayune, MS, who died Dec. 13, 2020 in Highland Community Hospital.

Rev. Robert Pittiman will officiate at the service. A native of Cybus, MS, she was a CNA at Crosby Memorial Hospital and Picayune Convalescent Home. She was a member of Weems Chapel United Methodist Church. She worked in various activities; sung in the choir, President of the Senior Choirs, served as a spiritual life leader in the Methodist MCG., represented the United Methodist Women Conference, Communion Stewardess, Eastern Star, attended Bible Study and Sunday School.

Survivors include: five sons, Sherman Lloyd Acker Jr., of Arlington, VA, Ray Anthony (Christine) Acker of Long Beach, MS, Lindsey Rene’ (Rebecca) Acker of Hattiesburg, MS, Corey (Tricee) Acker of Picayune, MS, Sean Acker of Atlanta, GA; one daughter, Paulette McGlothin, of Jackson, MS; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Evelyn Parker Walker of Ypsilanti, MS; daughter-in-law Mary Acker. A special thanks to her caregivers Sandra Johnson, Jackie Bogan and Africa Simmons.

Preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Acker Sr.; parents, Lenzy C. and Princess Parker; siblings L.C. Parker, A.C. Parker, her twin brother, Autry James Parker, Edward Lee Parker; daughter-in-law, Ada Acker and son-in-law, Leo McGlothin.

Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.