Marilyn Williams Thompson
December 18, 2020
Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. John 14: 1
A walk-thru viewing was held Tuesday December 22, 2020 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Picayune Cemetery, for Marilyn Williams Thompson, 73, of Picayune, MS, who transitioned on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Picayune Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. Rev. Henry Marshall will be the officiant.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her father Jessie Williams Sr., mother Catherine Williams; her only son Reginald Bailey Sr.; two sisters, Cora Williams Garrett and Dorcas Gordon; two brothers, Jessie Williams Jr. and Albert (Clarence) Williams.
Survived by one daughter Yvette (Keith) Burton, Picayune, MS; two brothers, Paul (Clara) Williams, Anniston, AL & Julius (Deborah) Williams, Caroll, GA; one sister Venita (Thomas) Fondal, Slidell, LA; three granddaughters, Teraiz Moss, Picayune, MS, Sikia Bailey, Little Elm, TX and Regene Bailey, New Castle, DE; two grandsons, Reginald (Kiersten) Bailey Jr., New Castle, DE and Da’Keith Burton, Picayune, MS; four great-grandsons, Kaidyn Brooks, Reginald Bailey III, Karter Burton and Krue McInnis; three great-granddaughters Zoe Bailey, Bailee Brooks and Nola Bailey; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; one Aunt Betty Lucky of Las Vegas, Nevada; two life long friends Catherine Stubbs and Catherine Gaines.
Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing will be observed
Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.
Roy Leon Mitchell
December 18, 2020 Memorial Services for Roy Leon Mitchell, age 90, of Picayune, MS who passed away Friday, December 18,... read more