Madison Scott Named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss women’s basketball forward Madison Scott has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Scott – an ESPN five-star addition to Ole Miss from Indian Head, Maryland – shot 66.7 percent from the field while averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals across two large wins for the Rebels vs. Alcorn State (104-48) and Mississippi Valley State (86-46). She poured in a career-high 17 points against the Devilettes on Dec. 12 while also nabbing eight rebounds, her third game this season with at least seven boards. Scott leads all Rebels in rebounding at her season average of 7.0 per game, and is tied for the SEC freshman lead in rebounding this season.

Ole Miss returns to action this evening when it hosts Jackson State (1-3) at The Pavilion, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

