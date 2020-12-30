December 27, 2020

A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12 p.m. in New Palestine Cemetery for Ina Ruth Woodson, age 79, of Picayune, MS, who died Sunday, December 27, 2020 in Picayune, MS. Rev. Greg Walls will officiate at the service. She was a native of Picayune, MS and was retired from the Picayune Public School System. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, member of Gallia Class #3, usher, helper for the CCHY organization, Den Mother for the Boy Scouts and many more activities.

Survivors include two sons, Dennis (Shannon) of Anchor, Alaska, Darren (Erica) Woodson, of Houston, TX; one sister, Sallie Woodson McCree of Picayune, MS; one brother, Carl (Willie Mae) Woodson of Detroit, MI; five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Dennis Sr. and Marzella Woodson, and siblings George, Dennis Jr., Willie and Mary Alice Byrd.

Walk through viewing will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Baylous Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.