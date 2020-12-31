FromStateToSundays: Week 16 Update

STARKVILLE – The Kansas City Chiefs won again on Sunday, pushing their record to an NFL-best 14-1. Two former Mississippi State players led the way for the Kansas City defense in a 17-14 victory.

Chris Jones was the Chiefs highest-graded overall defender according to Pro Football Focus (92.1) and posted a career-high 94.4 pass rush grade which led the NFL in Week 16. Jones had just one tackle, but it a sack in the third quarter that pushed him past 40 sacks in his career. He rushed the passer on 32 snaps and recorded eight total pressures with four quarterback hits.

Behind Jones, Willie Gay Jr. made a career-high nine tackles to lead the team and posted Kansas City’s second-highest overall grade at 85.2. He was among the top five rookies in overall, run defense (87.0), tackling (81.2) and coverage (69.6) grades in Week 16.

According to PFF, he missed zero tackles and posted six “stops”, which are tackles considered failures for the offense. Gay also forced the first fumble of his career and added a 7-yard tackle for loss.

Washington’s Montez Sweat picked up a key sack on the opening play of the fourth quarter against Carolina to force a punt. He now boasts 15.0 career sacks, which is third-most in Washington franchise history in a players first two seasons with the team.

Darius Slay picked off his first pass in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform, returning the interception 25 yards to the Dallas 28-yard line. He also earned his highest coverage grade of the season.

Baltimore won its fourth straight game with help from Pernell McPhee and Tyre Phillips. McPhee produced the second in a string of three consecutive sacks in the fourth quarter. His was for a loss of eight, the largest loss of the three.

Meanwhile Phillips turned in a clean pocket for the second straight contest and has been a key part of the Raven’s rushing attack. Baltimore ran for 200-plus yards for an NFL-leading fifth time this year and has now rushed for 100 or more yards in 38 consecutive games, the second-longest such streak in NFL history.

Also on the offensive line, Gabe Jackson kept a clean pocket for the third time in 2020. His 87.7 pass blocking grade led the Raiders and ranked fourth in the NFL this week. Elgton Jenkins continues to prove his versatility for Green Bay. Jenkins started at his usual left guard spot but played the final three snaps at center.

JOHNATHAN ABRAM | LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – S | AT MSU: 2017-18

Season: 12 G, 12 GS, 57 TKL, 25 AST, 82 TT, 2 INT, 3.0 TFL, 4 QBH, 5 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 2 TKL, 3 AST, 5 TT, 1.0 TFL vs. Miami Dolphins (L, 25-26)

Made a tackle for loss on a third-and-two to hold Miami to a field goal

DENICO AUTRY | INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – DT/DE | AT MSU: 2012-13

Season: 13 G, 12 GS, 20 TKL, 12 AST, 32 TT, 7.5 SK, 9.0 TFL, 9 QBH

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 2 AST, 3 TT at Pittsburgh Steelers (L, 24-28)

Picked up an assisted tackle for a 2-yard loss on third-and-one to force a punt

HUNTER BRADLEY | GREEN BAY PACKERS – LS | AT MSU: 2012-17

Season: 15 G, 1 AST

Last Week: 1 G vs. Tennessee Titans (W, 40-14)

FRED BROWN (PS) | DENVER BRONCOS – WR | AT MSU 2010-15

Season: 1G

Last Week: DNP at Los Angeles Chargers (L, 16-19)

DEION CALHOUN (PS) | CINCINNATI BENGALS – OG | AT MSU: 2014-18

Season: 1 GS, 1 G, 1 Pressure Allowed

Last Week: DNP at Houston Texans (W, 37-31)

TOMMY CHAMPION (PS) | SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – OT | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP vs. Los Angeles Rams (W, 20-9)

BRIAN COLE II (PS) | MIAMI DOLPHINS – S | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Las Vegas Raiders (W, 26-25)

LOGAN COOKE | JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – P | AT MSU: 2014-17

Season: 13 G, 49 Punts, 2,334 Yds, 47.6 AVG, LONG 67, 18 In-20, 46 KO, 2,782 Yds, 25 TB

Last Week: DNP vs. Chicago Bears (L, 17-41)

FLETCHER COX | PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – DT | AT MSU: 2009-11

Season: 15 G, 15 GS, 28 TKL, 13 AST, 41 TT, 6.5 SK, 9.0 TFL, 9 QBH, 1 PD, 1 FF

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 1 TT at Dallas Cowboys (L, 17-37)

CAMERON DANTZLER | MINNESOTA VIKINGS – CB | AT MSU: 2016-19

Season: 11 G, 10 GS, 34 TKL, 10 AST, 44 TT, 2 INT, 3.0 TFL, 3 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 1 TT at New Orleans Saints (L, 33-52)

One of six rookies to start for Minnesota, tying a franchise record and just the second time since 1963

WILLIE GAY JR. | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – LB | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: 15 G, 7 GS, 28 TKL, 10 AST, 38 TT, 1.0 SK, 3.0 TFL, 1 FF, 1 QBH, 3 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 7 TKL, 2 AST, 9 TT, 1.0 TFL, 1 FF vs. Atlanta Falcons (W, 17-14)

Made a career-high and team-leading nine tackles and recorded the first forced fumble of his career

Posted an 85.2 overall defensive grade, which was Kansas City’s second-highest grade behind fellow Bulldog Chris Jones

Earned season-best grades in run defense (87.0) and tackling (81.2)

Was among the top five rookies in the NFL in Week 16 in overall, run defense, tackling and coverage grades

Missed zero tackles according to PFF and had six “stops” which are tackles that constitute a “failure” for the offense

Tackle for loss was a stop seven yards behind the line on a second-and-six

J.T. GRAY | NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – DB | AT MSU: 2014-17

Season: 15 G, 7 TKL, 7 TT, 2 FR

Last Week: 1 G vs. Minnesota Vikings (W, 52-33)

FARROD GREEN (PS) | INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – TE | AT MSU: 2015-19

Season: 1 G

Last Week: DNP at Pittsburgh Steelers (L, 24-28)

GERRI GREEN (PS) | LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – LB | AT MSU: 2014-18

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP vs. Miami Dolphins (L, 25-26)

STEPHEN GUIDRY (IR) | DALLAS COWBOYS – WR | AT MSU: 2018-19

Season: Opted Out

Last Week: DNP vs. Philadelphia Eagles (W, 37-17)

BRAXTON HOYETT (PS) | BALTIMORE RAVENS – DT | AT MSU: 2014-18

Season: 1 G

Last Week: DNP vs. New York Giants (W, 27-13)

GABE JACKSON | LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – OG | AT MSU 2009-13

Season: 15 G, 15 GS, 1 TKL, 24 Pressures Allowed

Last Week: 1 GS, 0 Pressures Allowed vs. Miami Dolphins (L, 25-26)

Posted a game-high pass block grade (87.7), which ranked fourth in the league among linemen in Week 16

Turned in his third clean pocket of the season

ELGTON JENKINS | GREEN BAY PACKERS – OG | AT MSU: 2014-18

Season: 14 G, 14 GS, 75.7 Pass Block Grade, 11 Pressures Allowed

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 Pressure Allowed vs. Tennessee Titans (W, 40-14)

Started at left guard and played all 66 snaps, with the final three of the game coming at center

CHRIS JONES | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – DT | AT MSU: 2013-15

Season: 13 G, 13 GS, 24 TKL, 12 AST, 36 TT, 7.5 SK, 3.0 TFL, 2 FF, 28 QBH, 3 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 1 TT, 1.0 SK, 1.0 TFL, 4 QBH, 1 PD vs. Atlanta Falcons (W, 17-14)

Kansas City’s highest-graded overall defender (92.1)

Posted a career-high 94.4 pass rush grade per PFF, which led the NFL in Week 16

Totaled eight pressures in 32 pass rush snaps per PFF

Leads the NFL with a 93.1 pass rush grade this season

Batted a pass on the first drive of the game

His third-quarter sack gave him 40.5 sacks in his career

Ranks eighth in the NFL with a 90.3 overall defensive grade in 2020 and seventh in pass rush grade (93.1)

JAQUARIUS LANDREWS (IR) | NEW YORK GIANTS – S | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Injured Reserve

Last Week: DNP at Baltimore Ravens (L, 13-27)

BENARDRICK MCKINNEY (IR) | HOUSTON TEXANS – LB | AT MSU: 2011-14

Season: 4 G, 4 GS, 21 TKL, 17 AST, 38 TT, 1.0 TFL, 1 PD

Last Week: DNP vs. Cincinnati Bengals (L, 31-37)

PERNELL MCPHEE | BALTIMORE RAVENS – LB | AT MSU: 2009-10

Season: 14 G, 12 GS, 26 TKL, 8 AST, 34 TT, 3.0 SK, 3.0 TFL, 14 QBH, 1 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 1 TT, 1.0 SK, 1.0 TFL, 1 QBH vs. New York Giants (W, 27-13)

Produced the second of three consecutive sacks for Baltimore in the fourth quarter for a loss of eight yards, the longest of the three

Helped limit the Giants to 1-of-10 on third down, matching the Ravens’ eighth-best defensive third-down percentage in single-game franchise history

TYRE PHILLIPS | BALTIMORE RAVENS – OT | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: 10 G, 8 GS, 1 FR, 14 Pressures Allowed

Last Week: 1 G, 0 Pressures Allowed vs. New York Giants (W, 27-13)

Helped block for the Ravens’ rushing attack that totaled 200-plus yards for an NFL-leading fifth time this year

Baltimore has run for 100 or more yards in 38 consecutive games, the second-longest such streak in NFL history

Turned in his second straight clean pocket and fourth of the year

DAK PRESCOTT (IR) | DALLAS COWBOYS – QB | AT MSU: 2011-2015

Season: 5 G, 5 GS, 151-222, 1,856 YDS, 9 TD, 99.6 QBR, 18 RUSH, 93 YDS, 3 TD

Last Week: DNP vs. Philadelphia Eagles (W, 37-17)

MARTINAS RANKIN | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – OT | AT MSU: 2015-17

Season: Injured Reserve

Last Week: DNP vs. Atlanta Falcons (W, 17-14)

WILL REDMOND | GREEN BAY PACKERS – S | AT MSU: 2012-15

Season: 12 G, 1 GS, 19 TKL, 7 AST, 26 TT, 2 QBH, 1 PD

Last Week: DNP vs. Tennessee Titans (W, 40-14)

CHAUNCEY RIVERS (PS) | BALTIMORE RAVENS – OT | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP vs. New York Giants (W, 27-13)

JEFFERY SIMMONS | TENNESSEE TITANS – DL | AT MSU: 2016-18

Season: 14 G, 14 GS, 25 TKL, 24 AST, 49 TT, 3.0 SK, 3.0 TFL, 12 QBH, 1 FF, 3 FR, 5 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 1 AST, 2 TT at Green Bay Packers (L, 14-40)

Boasts the top coverage grade (79.9) in the NFL among interior defensive linemen this season

DARIUS SLAY | PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – CB | AT MSU: 2011-12

Season: 14 G, 13 GS, 52 TKL, 5 AST, 57 TT, 1 INT, 2.0 TFL, 6 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 2 TKL, 2 TT, 1 INT, 1 PD at Dallas Cowboys (L, 17-37)

Picked off his first pass of the season, returning it 25 yards to the Dallas 28-yard line

Posted his highest coverage grade of the season

PRESTON SMITH | GREEN BAY PACKERS – LB | AT MSU: 2011-14

Season: 15 G, 12 GS, 29 TKL, 12 AST, 41 TT, 4.0 SK, 7.0 TFL, 10 QBH, 3 PD, 1 FR, 1 TD

Last Week: 1 GS, 2 TKL, 1 AST, 3 TT, 1 QBH, 1 PD vs. Tennessee Titans (W, 40-14)

Broke up a pass in the second quarter

TOMMY STEVENS (PS) | CAROLINA PANTHERS – QB | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Washington Football Team (W, 20-13)

MONTEZ SWEAT | WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM – DE | AT MSU: 2017-18

Season: 15 G, 15 GS, 24 TKL, 16 AST, 40 TT, 8.0 SK, 11.0 TFL, 17 QBH, 6 PD, 1 INT, 2 FF, 1 TD

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 1 AST, 2 TT, 1.0 SK, 1.0 TFL, 1 QBH vs. Carolina Panthers (L, 13-20)

Picked up a sack on third down for a 7-yard loss on the first play of the fourth quarter to force a punt

15.0 career sacks ranks third through a player’s first two years with the Washington franchise behind Brian Orakpo (19.5, 2009-10) and Ryan Kerrigan (16.5, 2011-12)

Tied for 10th in the NFL in sack yardage (70) this season

DARRYL WILLIAMS (PS) | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – OT | AT MSU: 2015-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP vs. Atlanta Falcons (W, 17-14)

K.J. WRIGHT | SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – LB | AT MSU: 2007-10

Season: 15 G, 15 GS, 58 TKL, 25 AST, 83 TT, 2.0 SK, 10.0 TFL, 3 QBH, 1 INT, 10 PD, 1 FF, 2 FR

Last Week: 1 GS, 3 TKL, 4 AST, 7 TT, 2 PD vs. Los Angeles Rams (W, 20-9)

Prior to the game was presented with Seattle’s Steve Largent Award, one of the team’s most-prestigious honors, given to a player who best exemplifies the spirit and integrity of the franchise

Broke up two passes

Leads all NFL linebackers with 10 pass defenses in 2020

ISAIAH ZUBER (PS) | NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – WR | AT MSU: 2019

Season: 4 G, 2 REC, 29 YDS, 2 RUSH, 21 YDS

Last Week: DNP vs. Buffalo Bills (L, 9-38)