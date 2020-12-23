Frank Gore, Jr., and Hayes Maples Earn C-USA Second-Team Football Honors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss freshman running back Frank Gore, Jr. , (Miami, Fla.) and redshirt sophomore linebacker Hayes Maples (Hattiesburg, Miss.) each earned Conference USA second-team football honors in an announcement by the league office Monday.

Gore, Jr., who was also a member of the C-USA All-Freshman team, led the Golden Eagles in rushing with 708 yards on 121 carries for a 5.9 yard per carry average. During his first season, he posted three 100-yard rushing games, including a career-high 130 yards on 23 carries at North Texas (10/3), 103 yards on 13 carries against North Alabama (11/7) and 111 yards on nine rushes against Florida Atlantic (12/10) in the season finale. The Golden Eagles were 3-0 this season when Gore, Jr., rushed for 100 or more yards.

Gore, Jr., enjoyed the most season rushing yards by a Golden Eagle since Ito Smith collected 1,415 in 2017. He had the most rushing yards of any freshman in C-USA and ranked No. 7 in the league in rushing through the regular season. Over his final two games, Gore, Jr., registered the longest rush of his career of 73 yards against Florida Atlantic for a touchdown and a 51-yard scoring reception against UTSA (11/21) for his longest catch.

Maples led the team with 91 tackles (34 solos), as well as having a team-high eight tackles for loss to go along with a half sack. He added a forced fumble versus Tulane (9/26) and a fumble recovery at Liberty (10/24).

The Golden Eagle defender exploded for a team season-best 15 tackles against Tulane, which marked the most stops by a Golden Eagle since Brian Anderson (16) against Appalachian State in 2014. During the year, Maples posted double-digit stops five times and averaged 9.8 tackles over the final eight games to finished ranked No.5 in C-USA as he averaged 9.1 per game. His tackle for loss number ranked No. 12.

Ten other Golden Eagles, offensive linemen Arvin Fletcher (RSr./Madison, Miss.) and Khalique Washington (Sr./Lebanon, Pa.), wide receiver Jason Brownlee (Jr./West Point, Miss.), defensive tackle Tahj Sykes (RJr./Columbus, Miss.), linebacker Santrell Latham (RJr./Meridian, Miss.), defensive backs Tyler Barnes (Sr./D’Iberville, Miss.), Natrone Brooks (Jr./Starkville, Miss.) and Malik Shorts (RSo./Bassfield, Miss.), kicker Briggs Bourgeois (RJr./St. Amant, La.) and long snapper T.J. Harvey (RSo./Columbus, Ga.), earned honorable mention honors.

2020 C-USA FOOTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB- Grant Wells, R-Fr., Marshall

RB- Brenden Knox, R-Jr., Marshall

RB- Sincere McCormick, So., UTSA

OL- Kody Russey, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

OL- Cain Madden, R-Sr., Marshall

OL- Josh Ball, R-Sr., Marshall

OL- Colby Ragland, R-Sr., UAB

OL- Sidney Wells, Sr.,UAB

TE- Xavier Gaines, R-Sr., Marshall

WR- Jaelon Darden, Sr., North Texas

WR- Austin Trammell, Sr., Rice

WR- Austin Watkins, Jr., R-Sr., UAB

DEFENSE

DT- Milton Williams, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech

DT- Dion Novil, Sr., North Texas

DE- Darius Hodge, R-Jr., Marshall

DE- Jordan Smith, R-Jr., UAB

DE- DeAngelo Malone, Sr., WKU

LB- Tavante Beckett, R-Sr., Marshall

LB- Blaze Alldredge, Sr., Rice

LB- Kristopher Moll, Sr., UAB

DB- BeeJay Williamson, R-So., Louisiana Tech

DB- Steven Gilmore, Jr., Marshall

DB- Gregory Grate, Jr., Jr., Middle Tennessee

DB- Rashad Wisdom, So., UTSA

SPECIAL TEAMS

K- Hunter Duplessis, R-Sr., UTSA

P- Lucas Dean, So., UTSA

KR- Wayne Toussant, R-So., Louisiana Tech

PR- Talik Keaton, So., Marshall

LS – Jacob Fuqua, R-Sr., UAB

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Asher O’Hara, R-Jr., Middle Tennessee

RB- Spencer Brown, Sr., UAB

RB- Frank Gore, Jr. , Fr., Southern Miss

OL- Alex Mollette, R-Sr., Marshall

OL- Jacob Brammer, R-Jr., North Texas

OL- Ahofitu Maka, Jr., UTSA

OL- Makai Hart, R-Jr., UTSA

OL- Spencer Burford, Jr., UTSA

OL- Jordan Meredith, R-Sr., WKU

TE- Jordan Myers, R-Sr., Rice

TE- Hayden Pittman, R.Sr., UAB

WR- Victor Tucker, R-Jr., Charlotte

WR- Adrian Hardy, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

WR- Jacob Cowing, So., UTEP

DEFENSE

DT- Jamare Edwards, R-Jr., Marshall

DT- Antonio Moultrie, R-Jr., UAB

DE- Leighton McCarthy, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic

DE- Praise Amaewhule, R-So., UTEP

LB- Trey Baldwin, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

LB- Tyler Grubbs, Fr., Louisiana Tech

LB- Hayes Maples , R-So., Southern Miss

LB- Noah Wilder, R-Jr., UAB

DB- Nazeeh Johnson, R-Sr., Marshall

DB- Brontae Harris, R-Sr., UAB

DB- TD Marshall, R-Sr., UAB

DB- Devon Key, R-Sr., WKU

DB- Dionté Ruffin, Sr., WKU

SPECIAL TEAMS

K- Brayden Narveson, R-So., WKU

P- John Haggerty, R-So., WKU

KR- Lexington Joseph, So., FIU

PR- Smoke Harris, R-So., Louisiana Tech

LS- Reeves Blankenship, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech

HONORABLE MENTION

(received at least one vote)

OFFENSE

QB – Chris Reynolds, R-Jr., Charlotte

QB – Mike Collins, Gr., Rice

QB – Frank Harris, R-Jr., UTSA

RB – Aaron McAllister, R-Sr., Charlotte

RB – D’Vonte Price, Sr., FIU

RB – Israel Tucker, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

RB – DeAndre Torrey, Sr., North Texas

RB – Deion Hankins, R-Fr., UTEP

OL – Jaelin Fisher, R-Sr., Charlotte

OL – Shane McGough, R-Sr., FIU

OL – Abraham Delfin, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech

OL – Joshua Mote, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech

OL – Robert Jones, Sr., Middle Tennessee

OL – Anterrious Gray, R-Jr., North Texas

OL – Manase Mose, R-Jr., North Texas

OL – Clay Servin, R-So., Rice

OL – Jovaun Woolford, Gr., Rice

OL – Shea Baker, R-Jr., Rice

OL – Arvin Fletcher , R-Sr., Southern Miss

OL – Khalique Washington , Sr., Southern Miss

OL – Matthew Trehern, R-Jr., UAB

OL – Andrew Meyer, R-So., UTEP

OL – Bobby DeHaro, R-Jr., UTEP

OL – Cole Spencer, R-Jr., WKU

OL – Mason Brooks, Jr., WKU

TE – Jason Pirtle, R-Sr., North Texas

TE – Gerrit Prince, R-Sr., UAB

TE – Leroy Watson, Sr., UTSA

TE – Joshua Simon, So., WKU

WR – CeeJay Powell, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

WR – Smoke Harris, R-So., Louisiana Tech

WR – Jarrin Pierce, R-Sr., Middle Tennessee

WR – Jake Bailey, So., Rice

WR – Jason Brownlee , Jr., Southern Miss

WR – Myron Mitchell, R-Sr., UAB

WR – Justin Garrett, R-Sr., UTEP

WR – Joshua Cephus, So., UTSA

WR – Zakhari Franklin, So., UTSA

WR – Xavier Lane, R-Sr., WKU

DEFENSE

DT – Timmy Horne, R-Sr., Charlotte

DT – Davon Strickland, R-So., FIU

DT – Jaylen Joyner, R-So., Florida Atlantic

DT – De’braylon Carroll, So., Rice

DT – Tahj Sykes , R-Jr., Southern Miss

DT – Tyree Turner, R-Sr., UAB

DT – Keenan Stewart, R-So., UTEP

DT – Brandon Matterson, Jr., UTSA

DT – Jaylon Haynes, Sr., UTSA

DT – Jeremy Darvin, R-Sr., WKU

DT – Ricky Barber, R-Fr., WKU

DE – Romeo McKnight, R-Sr., Charlotte

DE – Tyriq Harris, R-Sr., Charlotte

DE – Eric Kendzior, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

DE – Lorenzo Dantzler, R-Sr., UTSA

LB – Tyler Murray, R-Jr., Charlotte

LB – Ahman Ross, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic

LB – Caliph Brice, Sr., Florida Atlantic

LB – Ezekiel Barnett, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

LB – Eli Neal, So., Marshall

LB – KD Davis, Jr., North Texas

LB – Santrell Latham , R-Jr., Southern Miss

LB – Stephen Forester, R-Sr., UTEP

LB – Charles Wiley, Sr., UTSA

LB – Trevor Harmanson, R-Jr., UTSA

LB – Eli Brown, Gr., WKU

LB – Kyle Bailey, Sr., WKU

DB – Ben DeLuca, R-Sr., Charlotte

DB – Dorian Hall, R-Jr., FIU

DB – Josh Turner, R-Jr., FIU

DB – Richard Dames, Sr., FIU

DB – Rishard Dames, R-Jr., FIU

DB – Jordan Helm, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic

DB – Teja Young, R-So., Florida Atlantic

DB – Zyon Gilbert, Sr., Florida Atlantic

DB – Khalil Ladler, Gr., Louisiana Tech

DB – Zach Hannibal, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

DB – Brandon Drayton, R-Sr., Marshall

DB – Makyle Sanders, Sr., North Texas

DB – Malik Shorts , R-So., Southern Miss

DB – Natrone Brooks , Jr., Southern Miss

DB – Tyler Barnes , Sr., Southern Miss

DB – Damon Miller, So., UAB

DB – Dy’Jonn Turner, Sr., UAB

DB – Will Boler, R-Jr., UAB

DB – Justin Prince, R-Jr., UTEP

DB – Corey Mayfield, Jr., Jr., UTSA

DB – Antwon Kincade, Sr., WKU

DB – Dominique Bradshaw, R-Jr., WKU

DB – Trae Meadows, R-Sr., WKU

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Jacob Barnes, R-Fr., Louisiana Tech

K – Briggs Bourgeois , R-Jr., Southern Miss

K – Matt Quinn, R.Fr., UAB

P – Connor Bowler, R-Jr., Charlotte

P – Tommy Heatherly, Sr., FIU

P – Matt Hayball, R-So., Florida Atlantic

P – Bernardo Rodriguez, R-Jr., North Texas

KR – Deion Hair-Griffin, R-Sr., North Texas

KR – Austin Trammell, Sr., Rice

KR – Duron Lowe, R-Sr., UTEP

KR – Brennon Dingle, R-Sr., UTSA

PR – Jake Bailey, So., Rice

PR – Justin Garrett, R-Sr., UTEP

LS – Tommy Zozus, R-Jr., FIU

LS – Zach Appio, R-Jr., Marshall

LS – Nate Durham, R-Jr., North Texas

LS – Brody Butler, Fr., Middle Tennessee

LS – T.J. Harvey , R-So., Southern Miss

LS – Caleb Cantrell, R-Jr., UTSA

LS – Matt Baldeck, R.Jr., WKU