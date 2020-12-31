Christmas tree disposal options locally

The disposal of Christmas trees is a chore that will soon follow celebrations of New Year’s Day.

In Picayune, Coast Environmental Services will begin picking up trees the week of Jan. 11. They may not be able to get every tree on the first collection day, but should have them picked up within a two week period, said Public Works Director Eric Morris. Picayune is not in Coast Environmental Services tree recycling program, so the trees will go out as waste.

There is not a tree recycling program in the city of Picayune, Morris said.

Turning a live Christmas tree into mulch is a popular way to reuse a dried out tree. Even with limited woodworking skills, branches from Christmas trees can also be used for crafting a twiggy picture frame or branch coasters.

An old tree can also be placed in a pond to create a fish habitat.

There are tree recycling programs in the neighboring counties of Harrison County and Jackson County.

There are drop off locations in Harrison County until Jan. 9: the Mississippi Power’s Plant Watson on Cowan-Lorraine Rd., Gulfport; Rodenburg Ave. Highway 90, Biloxi; Courthouse Road Pier, Gulfport; Long Beach Harbor, Long Beach; Pass Christian Harbor, Pass Christian.

Drop off locations will be open in Jackson County until Jan. 31. The locations are the Jackson County Landfill in Vancleave, Vancleave Ballpark, Jackson County East Road Barn, Jackson County West Road Barn and the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Pascagoula.