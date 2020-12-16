Bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90
A bicyclist in Hancock County died Wednesday morning after being struck by a passenger vehicle.
At 5:45 a.m. the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 90 near Lake Shore Drive, according to a release from MHP.
A man was riding a bicycle along the shoulder of Highway 90 West when he was struck by a passenger car also traveling west.
The man was a Bay St. Louis resident and was pronounced at the scene.
The collision is under investigation by MHP.
