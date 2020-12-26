Baseball Tabbed No. 29 in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Rankings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss baseball team garnered a No. 29 spot in the Collegiate Baseball preseason Fabulous 50 rankings, which was released Monday morning.

The Golden Eagles finished a shortened 2020 season with a 12-4 record and were on pace to enjoy their fifth-straight 40-plus win campaign before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Scott Berry , who leads the Golden Eagles for the 12th season in 2021, returns eight position-player starters and 15 pitchers heading into the spring season.

The program looks to go back to the NCAA Tournament for its 17th time in school history. Southern Miss reached regional play in 2019 with a trip to Baton Rouge, where they made it to the final two teams. It was the fourth-straight postseason showing for the school which has also won two of the last three C-USA regular season championships and three of the last four league championship tournaments.

Southern Miss is the only C-USA team to make the Fabulous 50 ranking.

The Collegiate Baseball newspaper poll is the oldest college baseball poll. Its birth took place during the 1959 college baseball season.