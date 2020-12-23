December 20, 2020

Barbara Fourtunia Nelson, 79, of Carriere Mississippi, passed away on December 20, 2020.

She had earlier requested a private memorial. A date, time and place will be decided, and family members notified.

Barbara was born in New Orleans to the parents of Henry and Evelyn Fourtunia, October 21, 1941.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ronald and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Barbara is survived by her husband Ronnie, her son Brent Charles Nelson (wife Kim), her daughter Tara Nelson Pettigrew; siblings, sister Branda, brothers Gary and Wayne; grandchildren, Ashlyn Hood, (husband Nick) Jordan Nelson, Tyler Nelson, Ramsey Nelson, Christa LeBlanc (Husband Trevor) and Dalton Pettigrew; great-grandchildren, Carson Hood, Easton Hood, Emrie LeBlanc, Eli LeBlanc and Denton Pettigrew.

Barbara’s love of family was awesome, do not mess with her children or grandchildren or you will suffer the wraith. She had a great love for any and all pets, such a big heart. Casper will miss her.

In lieu of flowers, Barbara’s request is that donations be made to the local pet shelter as she did.