December 16, 2020

  • 50°

Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department Dec. 14, 2020

By Staff Report

Published 9:38 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Kyle Lee Watts, 22, 3128 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested Dec. 10, for failure to appear.

Samantha Faye Reuter, 39, 25 North Fork Dr., Carriere; arrested Dec. 8, for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Alvin Lamont Peel Jr., 26, 801 Hunt St.; arrested Dec. 8, for failure to appear.

Zachary Nicholas Jadick, 26, 2139 Crestview Dr.; arrested Dec. 10, for possession of paraphernalia and no driver’s license.

Jeffrey Chance Effler, 35, 1221 Manning St.; arrested Dec. 8, for indecent exposure and false identifying information.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar