Women’s Basketball Adds Jackson State Matchup On Nov. 29

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Nikki McCray-Penson announced that the Bulldogs will host Jackson State at Humphrey Coliseum on Nov. 29. Fans will not be allowed to attend the game.

The contest will begin at 3 p.m. and will only be streamed live on the MSU Radio Network.

Earlier in the week, the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge was canceled due to COVID-related circumstances. The Bulldogs were slated to play Maine on Saturday and then face either UConn or Quinnipiac on Sunday.

