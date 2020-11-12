WIOA Internship program a plus for three PRCC students

PRCC Public Relations

Pearl River Community College students Austin Nickey, Evan Robinson and Harrison Wilson are doing internships this semester, thanks to the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

They are interning at Kohler Manufacturing Machining Company in Hattiesburg.

Nickey and Wilson are sophomore students in the Electronics Technology department. Robinson is a sophomore in the Machine Technology department.

Internship programs through PRCC provide work-based learning experiences that are as beneficial for students as their classroom time.

“These internships offer critical skills that contribute to the success of our graduates,” said Dr. James David Collum, Dean of Career and Technical Education at PRCC’s Forrest County Center. “No lab or classroom can fully emulate the experience of participating in an internship.”

The PRCC WIOA Internship program is funded with a grant by the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District (SMPDD). Interns are selected by instructors and paid through the grant.

“I am grateful for our industry partners for working with us and for the Twin Districts Workforce WIOA internship grant for making this life-changing opportunity available for Pearl River Community College students,” said Collum.

Kohler opened an engine manufacturing plant in Hattiesburg in 1997. There are now two plants – one for machining iron and aluminum components and one for warehousing and engine assembly – both located in the Hattiesburg – Forrest County Industrial Park.

Nickey, 24, is a Phi Theta Kappa student and a member of the National Technical Honors Society. He is a graduate of Choctaw Central High School, plans to enter the workforce and possibly attend a four-year college later on.

Robinson, 23, attended Slidell (La.) High School and lives in Lumberton. His goal is to one day open his own shop.

Wilson, 19, a Petal High School graduate, serves as Vice President of Treasury for the National Technical Honors Society. He wants to gain some work experience before obtaining an engineering degree.