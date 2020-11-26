UAB Football Game Canceled
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss football game set for Friday, Nov. 27, at UAB has been canceled due to precautionary reasons resulting from COVID-19 concerns within the Golden Eagle program.
This game was set for historic Legion Field, which was scheduled to be the final game there for UAB.
The Golden Eagles are expected to return to action next Friday at 7 p.m., CT when they travel to face UTEP.
