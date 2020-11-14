Two juveniles killed in pedestrian vs vehicle collision Saturday morning

According to a press release issued by the Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2020, at 7:09 a.m. The incident occurred on Highway 43 North near Burnt Bridge Road in Pearl River County. The vehicle collision involved three juveniles and claimed the life of two. The third juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, the release states.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol CRASH Reconstruction Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the crash. The collision is an ongoing investigation, more information will be available as the investigation continues,” the release states.