Pearl River duo honored by MACCC

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Two Pearl River Wildcats have been recognized by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference. Quarterback Jakob Greer (Bay St. Louis; St. Stanislaus) was named the MACCC Offensive Player of the Week while punter Gayden Hence (Hattiesburg) was named the MACCC Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Greer has had an accolade-filled week after leading PRCC past Southwest 37-26 last Thursday.

The redshirt sophomore was named the PRCC Co-Offensive Player of the Week in addition to the Forrest General Wildcat of the Week.

Against the Bears, Greer completed 17 of 24 passes for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a career-high 166 yards with another score.

His passing TDs came on a 10-yard pass to Stetson Moore (Philadelphia) and a 46-yard strike to Latreal Jones (Taylorsville). He also scored on a 15-yard dash.

Greer has had a breakthrough season for the Wildcats (2-3 overall). Through five games, often rotating with Austin Davidson (Meridian; West Lauderdale), Greer has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 584 yards and six scores.

His six TD passes rank second in the MACCC and his yards are good enough for sixth.

His 239 rushing yards also rank sixth in the conference.

Hence had a strong game as well, booming five punts for 220 yards and averaged 44 yards.. Two of Hence’s punts landed inside the 20-yard line. The sophomore also had a long of 62 yards.

Hence has mostly handled the punting duties for PRCC this year. Through five games, Hence has punted 24 times for 867 yards.

Ironically, Hence was also named MACJC Special Teams Player of the Week last season after lifting PRCC past Southwest 17-16 thanks to some last-second heroics.

The duo joins linebacker Noah Mitchell (Leakesville; Greene County) as MACCC honorees this season. Mitchell was named MACCC Defensive Player of the Week after helping lead PRCC past East Central 28-21.

NEXT UP

Pearl River will conclude its 2020 season next Thursday, Nov. 15, at Hinds. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

STREAMING + RADIO

PRCCMedia.com is the digital home for Pearl River Wildcat Athletics in 2020-21. In addition to PRCCMedia.com, fans with a Roku or Amazon Fire device can also stream PRCC’s games by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from the app store.

All football games will also be carried on WRJW 1320 AM and WRJWRadio.com.

WJDR 98.3 FM in Columbia is a new addition to the Wildcat Radio Network in 2020.