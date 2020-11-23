Ole Miss Volleyball Swept by No. 8 Missouri
OXFORD, Miss. – Following a five-set battle on Friday, Ole Miss claimed one set against the No. 8 Missouri Tigers, falling in a 3-1 loss on Saturday from the Gillom Center.
Ole Miss (0-6, 0-6 SEC) came out strong in the first set with an early ace from right side Samantha Schnitta, while on the left side Carvacho and Bair began their strong days with quick kills to only trail 5-3. The Tigers (6-2, 6-2 SEC) went on multiple short 2-0 bursts in a back-and-forth battle to maintain a lead over the Rebels. Mizzou later went on a 5-0 run to close out the 1st set and claim the victory with an ace.
SEC kill leader Kylie Deberg started off the second set with a strong kill, but Carvacho fired back with one of her 20 kills of the day to help the Rebels out to a 6-4 lead. Attacking errors by Ole Miss allowed Missouri to climb back up the board in a set that resulted in 10 ties and four lead changes. All tied up at 11, the Rebels went on a 5-3 run to lead at 16-14, but more Ole Miss attacking errors allowed the Tigers to tie up the set at 16 all. A 7-0 run by Mizzou allowed the Tigers to take the set 25-19 and a 2-0 lead.
Capitalizing off of Missouri errors, Ole Miss was able to go toe-to-toe in yet another back-and-forth set. Carvacho’s 11thkill of the day brought the team within one at 5-4 and began a quick run. A 4-0 run by Ole Miss that included a block from outside hitter Anna Bair and Payton Brgoch gave the Rebels an 8-6 lead. Ole Miss maintained control to go on yet another quick run to lead 14-9 with back-to-back kills from Carvacho. Mizzou fired back soon after with a 3-0 scoring run but a kill from Schnitta but the Rebels in the driver’s seat. A 6-0 run by the Rebels, including five kills, assisted to win the set 25-17.
Missouri came out to start the fourth set with a 4-0 run, before a service error put Ole Miss on the board. Kills from setter Gabby Easton and middle blocker Aubrey Sultemeier added two points to the board, yet the Rebels still trailed 8-3. Ole Miss battled back only trailing by three at 11-8 but Missouri’s strong presence at the net was too much. The Tigers went on a 4-0 run to lead 23-15 and benefited from Rebel errors to run away with a 25-18 win to take the set and the match.
Ole Miss will wrap up its fall season with a trip to Baton Rouge to take on LSU Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s match against the Tigers will stream through SEC Network + at 1 p.m. CT and Wednesday’s match will air nationally on ESPNU at 11 a.m.
Follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissVB,Facebook at Ole Miss Volleyball, and on Instagram at @olemissvb. You can also follow head coach Kayla Banwarth on Twitter @KaylaBanwarth2.
Pearl River baseball launches ‘Dub Club’
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River baseball coach Michael Avalon announced Monday the launch of the program’s Dub Club. The aim of... read more