November 22, 2020

Leslie Barras Lord of Picayune, Mississippi passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 74 in the comfort of her home.

Leslie was a resident of Picayune since 1983. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Robert Lee Lord; son, Kevin Lord; daughters, Donna Kuntz (Scott), Danielle Mungia (CC), and Melody Lord; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Grace Keeler; son, Keith Lord; and one granddaughter.

No services at this time.

