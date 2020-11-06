Fall Street Festival this weekend

Despite the pandemic, Picayune Main Street will be holding the 52nd bi-annual Street Festival Saturday and Sunday.

The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Picayune. The event will include a broad array of vendors, from ceramics to soaps to woodwork. There will also be food and live music.

The spring Street Festival was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Street Festivals are the largest fundraiser for Picayune Main Street, which works to improve downtown Picayune. The festivals also bring customers into local businesses, said Picayune Main Street Director Reba Beebe.

Hand sanitation stations will be placed throughout the Street Festival and attendees are asked to have been free of COVID-19 symptoms at least 14 days prior to coming to the event. Face coverings are recommended. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, upset stomach, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell is asked to stay home.

All vendors were asked to have hand sanitizer available at their booths and the number of portable restrooms and hand washing stations was increased, said Beebe.

The festival will feature 176 vendors, including 70 first time vendors, said Beebe. There will be three new food vendors, along with returning favorites offering grilled oysters and boiled shrimp.

“We just want everybody to come out and have a good time and we’ve got a lot of really nice first time vendors that are going to be here,” said Beebe.

The Solid Gold Band will perform Saturday at 3 p.m. and Rock the Flock will perform Sunday at 2 p.m. The Pineywood Cloggers and the MS Sound Cloggers will perform Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. On Sunday there will be musical performances from local singers.

The Boulevard Cruisers Classic Car Show will open the festival at 9 a.m. Saturday.

A 5K run on a certified course will be held Sunday. The proceeds from the 5K will go toward the Christian Athletics Club, Heritage Christian Academy Cross Country team and Christian Do Karate. Registration starts at 2 p.m., with the one mile race starting at 3 p.m. and the 5K at 3:30 p.m.

There will also be athletic demonstrations, including a sparring demonstration from MMA fighter Kayla “The Bulldog” Stricker, and demonstrations from a Zumba class and a Pound class.