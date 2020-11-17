Dan Crofford McNeill, Jr.
November 16, 2020
Dan Crofford McNeill, Jr., age 76, lifelong resident of McNeill, MS, passed away peacefully on November 16, surrounded by loving family
at his home following a long illness. Graveside services directed by McDonald Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. Billy Galloway will be held on Saturday, November 21, at McNeill Cemetery, with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. and memorial service at 10:00 a.m.
“Danny” was preceded in death by his parents Dan C. and Lyn Campbell McNeill, his sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and John Lumpkin, and his brother-in-law Johnny M. Fox.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Julie McNeill; sister, Matty Jo McNeill Fox; daughter, Robyn McNeill (Launnie) Kimble; stepdaughter, Kelli Davison (fiance Laurence Calascione); stepson, Bryan Biehl; grandchildren, Mallori (Daniel) Magee, Matthew (Jane) Oliver, Seth Kimble, Michael Kimble; step-grandsons, Steven (Destiny) Davison, Chase (Chelsea) Davison, Jordan Davison, Jayson Biehl; step-grandaughter Carmen Biehl; 8 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was a loving husband, best ever daddy, brother, papa.
He was the first Republican Sheriff elected in Pearl River County, and served two terms from 1992-2000.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
Carl “Penny” Edward Richard, Sr.
