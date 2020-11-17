November 16, 2020

Dan Crofford McNeill, Jr., age 76, lifelong resident of McNeill, MS, passed away peacefully on November 16, surrounded by loving family

at his home following a long illness. Graveside services directed by McDonald Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. Billy Galloway will be held on Saturday, November 21, at McNeill Cemetery, with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. and memorial service at 10:00 a.m.

“Danny” was preceded in death by his parents Dan C. and Lyn Campbell McNeill, his sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and John Lumpkin, and his brother-in-law Johnny M. Fox.

He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Julie McNeill; sister, Matty Jo McNeill Fox; daughter, Robyn McNeill (Launnie) Kimble; stepdaughter, Kelli Davison (fiance Laurence Calascione); stepson, Bryan Biehl; grandchildren, Mallori (Daniel) Magee, Matthew (Jane) Oliver, Seth Kimble, Michael Kimble; step-grandsons, Steven (Destiny) Davison, Chase (Chelsea) Davison, Jordan Davison, Jayson Biehl; step-grandaughter Carmen Biehl; 8 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was a loving husband, best ever daddy, brother, papa.

He was the first Republican Sheriff elected in Pearl River County, and served two terms from 1992-2000.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society