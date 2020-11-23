Carriere woman killed in fatal collision

A Carriere resident was killed in a two vehicle collision Saturday on Highway 43 N.

At 10:33 a.m. a Chevrolet passenger car headed north and a Toyota pickup headed south collided head on in the northbound lane of Highway 43 N. near Parker Chapel Road, said Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Cal Robertson.

The passenger in the Toyota pickup, 43-year-old Dawn Schaffer, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver, Schaffer’s husband, was transported via helicopter to a hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet passenger car, a Pearl River, La. resident, was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Correction: The collision occurred at 10:33 a.m. not 10:33 p.m.