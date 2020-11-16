November 10, 2020

A Celebration of Life for Carl “Penny” Edward Richard, Sr., AKA: CB handle, “Country Boy,” age 68, of Millard, MS, who passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family, will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Journey Fellowship Church, 7539 US-11, Carriere, MS 39426.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Buddy Sheriff will officiate the services.

A native of Branch, LA, he was the owner/operator Truck Driver of Southern Tradition Transport, LLC. Carl was a member of Journey Fellowship Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, dad, pawpaw, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hillman Richard and Lucille Robinson Richard; his sisters, JoAnn Richard, MaryAnn Johnson, and Frida Murphy; his brother, Vernon “Buck” Richard; and his brothers-in-law, Ray Johnson and Carl Murphy; and his sister-in-law, Mary Richard.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Jane S. Richard; his children, Carl “P.J.” Edward (Charity) Richard, Jr., Ryan (Amanda) Richard, and Laci (Donnie) Osborne; 9 grandchildren, Alexis (Colby) Hawthorne, Carl Richard, III, Erlinda Richard, Khloe Osborne, Kaydence “KK” Osborne, Kyndal Osborne, Kinzlee Osborne, Bentley Richard, and Kross Richard; 2 great-grandchildren, Kimberlynn Kennedy and Canton Hawthorne; his brothers, Rodney “Cooney” (Lydia) Richard and Dan (Charlene) Richard; his sister, Dorene (Tito) Hebert; his brother-in-law, Lucien Richard; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.