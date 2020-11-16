Bulldogs Fall to Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – The Mississippi State soccer program fell to Vanderbilt in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Sunday, 4-0.

In just the fourth SEC Tournament the Bulldogs have ever played in, the Bulldogs (2-4-3) couldn’t find their groove against Vanderbilt (5-4-0).

Keeping their lineup for the fifth-straight match, the Bulldogs sent five first-year Bulldogs out to the line. Right from the start, the Commodores found themselves with back-to-back corner kicks, but the defense shut down both opportunities. Goalkeeper Maddy Anderson’s first save of the match came with just two minutes elapsed and the Bulldogs flipped the game to the other side of the field. Hailey Farrington-Bentil took a shot that turned into a corner for State, but nothing came of it. In the final seconds of the eighth minute, a Vanderbilt free kick from a foul turned into an own-goal on MSU.

Vanderbilt shot again in the final seconds of the 12th minute, but Anderson scooped it up. In the 16th minute, an absolute rocket from the Commodore Abi Brighton found the net. The Bulldogs had a shot by Farrington-Bentil that again became a corner kick. Olivia Simpson and Macey Hodge also got shots off, with Hodge’s being on target. Vandy scored in the 40th minute just before the half, with the second different Commodore earning points.

In the second half, the Bulldogs showed up with a renewed energy and more aggressiveness and fight, but so did the team from Tennessee. Eight minutes into the second half, a third Commodore would score. The Bulldogs battled for the entire second half but couldn’t find opportunities to capitalize upon.

Overall, Anderson finished with five saves and three Bulldogs had shots on goal in Hodge, Farrington-Bentil and Marcella Cash. The Bulldogs only had three shots less than the Commodores, and each had four corner kicks.

Esmeralda Figueroa and Stormy Meier saw their first minutes of the season in the match as well.

Mississippi State now awaits the proposed spring soccer season. More details will be released as they are received.

For more information on the Bulldog soccer program, search “@HailStateSOC” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.