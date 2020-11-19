November 8, 2020

Benjamin James Hanberry, 29, died suddenly on Nov. 8, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1991, in Mississippi. He spent most of his life in Austin, TX, before briefly moving to Hawaii and then settling in Grand Junction, CO, for his remaining years.

He is survived by his siblings, Michaela Carpenter (Dustin), MiaRose Hanberry, and Logan Woodyard; mother, Elaine Ramsey; father, Reggie Hanberry III (Michelle); cousins, Dane and Dylon Ervin; grandparents, Julie Ramsey and Reggie W. and Linda Hanberry; as well as many many aunts, uncles, cousins and three nephews who all loved and cherished him.

He was often a man of few words as comfortable in silence as he was being the life of the party or staying up all night tending to the brisket in the smoker. When he did speak, his words were sure to be accompanied by a joyously unrestrained laugh or something so startlingly insightful that you couldn’t help but be caught off guard. He was the first to join the game table at family gatherings, but if caught alone he could also engage you in such an encompassing way and with such profound thoughts that you were always grateful to have shared that moment. He made you feel unquestionably seen.

His love for musicians like Zolopht, Dane Ervin and Dennis Furner, and being surrounded by astonishingly talented friends led him to have an unwavering appreciation for live music, which he shared with his mom.

Whether you were drawn in by his calm and welcoming presence, his uninhibited laugh, his delightful intelligence, or his untamed and curious spirit, one thing is certain, you are a better person for having been loved by Ben. Rest easy.

A celebration of Benjamin’s life will take place near Austin at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to musicians’ mental health through The SIMS Foundation. www.simsfoundation.org