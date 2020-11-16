Avis (Darlene) King made her escape from this world and finally found peace on November 12, 2020. A native of Panacea, FL, she lived most of her life in St. Bernard, LA and resided in Harahan, LA.

Survivors include her children, Justin (Kadee) Burkhardt, Jeard (Liz) Burkhardt, and Ravin Burkhardt; and her furry daughter, Zoey Marie; her sister, Alva Denise ( her favorite brother-in-law, Emile) Lamarque; her brother, Dexter (Marie) Strange; along with her 5 grandchildren, Jordan Burkhardt, Julian Burkhardt, Cecilia Burkhardt, Haylee Burkhardt, and Jenson Burkhardt; and her brother-in-law, Eddie Farmer.

Darlene was preceded in death by her mother, Sally Guerra; her two fathers, Ben Guerra and Harvey King; and her sister, Dale Lynn Farmer.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be made in her honor at PRC SPCA or your local SPCA Center.

There will be no visitation. A private memorial will be held at a date to be determined.

A special thank you to her friend, Kenneth O’Neal.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.